The founder of the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association was injured and his wife was killed in a car crash Wednesday morning, according to the organization.
Former LOGA President Don Briggs is expected to make a full recovery, a publicist for the group said Thursday. His wife Nannette, 77, died at the scene.
The crash happened on I-12 near the I-55 interchange just before 10:30 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
Nanette was not wearing a seatbelt when the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser she and Don were riding in struck the back of a semi truck that was stalled in traffic, police say. The driver of the Toyota failed to stop in time and struck the trailer with its passenger side. The car then traveled off the road and flipped over.
Police did not specify how many people were in the car but the driver of the Toyota, who was not identified, was wearing a seatbelt, they said.
"While we are relieved Don escaped without severe injuries, our thoughts and prayers go out to Briggs family as they mourn the loss of their beloved Nanette," Mike Moncla, the current LOGA president, said.
No information was immediately available about the funeral.
Don Briggs founded LOGA in 1992. His son, Gifford, served as president from 2018 to 2020.