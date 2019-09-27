Jim Sabin has been named chief operating officer of Bernhard LLC.
Bernhard LLC is one of several companies owned and operated individually by Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP, a private equity firm launched in Baton Rouge six years ago by former Shaw Group executive Jim Bernhard. Bernhard LLC is made up of Bernhard Energy, Bernhard MCC, E.P. Breaux and Bernhard TME. The company has more than 2,000 employees across the U.S., with more than half of the workforce based in Louisiana. Its national corporate headquarters is being re-established in Metairie from Baton Rouge.
Since joining the firm in January, Sabin has worked with Bernhard LLC’s executive leadership to develop a strategic plan to advance internal systems and processes to support its growth.
“Jim has proven to be an invaluable asset for our company,” said Chief Executive Officer Ed Tinsley.
As COO, Sabin will oversee the day-to-day operations of Bernhard. He has more than 35 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry, specializing in organizational leadership and effectiveness. He previously was an executive at Stone & Webster Engineering Corp. and The Shaw Group Inc. Most recently, he was executive vice president for global operations services at Chicago Bridge & Iron, which had acquired The Shaw Group in 2013 then merged last year with McDermott International Inc.