The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is set to introduce an ordinance that would set rules for the use of electric scooters, a move some officials said is needed before companies bring scooter sharing services to the city.
Davis Rhorer, head of the Downtown Development District, said there has been discussions for about a year regarding a scooter ordinance.
“I saw in other cities where other organizations had left scooters on the sidewalks and they became trip hazards,” he said. “We’re looking at ideas on how to organize that.”
The scooter ordinance, which will be introduced Wednesday and taken up for a public hearing on October 28, requires that scooters be used on roads and bike lanes. Scooters cannot be parked on roads and sidewalks in a way that obstructs pedestrian traffic. The scooters also can’t go over 15 miles per hour and riders under the age of 17 must wear a helmet.
Several companies have expressed interest in the past about offering scooter service in Baton Rouge, including Gotcha, which has provided a bike sharing service since summer 2019, and Bird, which briefly operated a scooter service in Lafayette. In December 2018, a few Bird scooters popped up in downtown Baton Rouge one day.
Rhorer said he hadn’t heard from any scooter businesses interested in coming to Baton Rouge since the coronavirus pandemic started. “But I’m glad we have all the wording worked out on the ordinance,” he said.