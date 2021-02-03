The South Carolina firm that agreed to purchase Bon Carré Business Center in December paid $8 million for the Florida Boulevard property, documents filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office show.
The buyer was Edge 7389 Florida Blvd LLC, which has the same mailing address as EdgePWR, the South Carolina firm that announced two months ago it had purchased Bon Carré. The LLC’s name includes Bon Carré’s address. The seller was ML-CFC 2007-9 Florida Boulevard LLC, which has the same Miami mailing address as LNR Partners, which was managing the loan on Bon Carré.
At the time the sale was announced, EdgePWR officials said the price they paid was “a drop in the bucket” of what they plan to invest in Bon Carré.
EdgePWR has a variety of real estate holdings, including office space, multifamily housing and hotels in markets ranging from Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Charleston, South Carolina, and Omaha, Nebraska. The company specializes in data centers in secondary and tertiary markets.
The previous owners were Bon Carré Business Center II LLC, which is owned by Commercial Properties Realty Trust, the for-profit real estate arm of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The owners took out a $41.5 million loan in 2007 and defaulted in December 2017, owing $39.5 million on the remaining principal, plus interest and fees.
In March 2018, a trustee for the mortgage lender filed suit against the owners, seeking repayment of the mortgage. The property was seized by the U.S. Marshals Office. In August 2018, U.S. Bank National Association, the trustee for the lender, was the winning bidder at a U.S. Marshals sale. At the time, the bank said it planned to sell the center because it wasn’t in the business of holding real estate.