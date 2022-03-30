Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has opened its first Las Vegas restaurant, inside Harrah’s casino.
The Las Vegas Strip restaurant is the first Walk-On’s with a full breakfast menu, featuring new dishes such as a French toast bacon double cheeseburger, beignets and biscuits and gravy.
The owners of Hash House A Go Go, a chain of breakfast restaurants with three locations in Las Vegas, will serve as the franchisee.
Walk-On's has 62 locations and plans to open restaurants soon in Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tampa, Florida; Wichita, Kansas; Starkville, Mississippi and McKinney, Texas.