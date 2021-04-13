A tract of land along Government Street that used to be the site of the Garden District Nursery has been sold for nearly $1.2 million to a family involved in the Aveda beauty business.
Gordon Mese, the former owner of nursery, sold the family property in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The buyer was 2544 Government Street Owner LLC, which lists as its officer Garrison Neill of New Orleans.
Paris Neill and Tatum Neill are also listed in the sale documents as being authorized to buy the property. All three work for the Neill Company, a Hammond-based distributor of Aveda beauty products and operator of Aveda salons.
Kelly Morgan of Property One, who represented the Mese family, described the buyers as “local developers” who planned on keeping most of the buildings that exist on the nearly 1 acre site and serving as owner-occupants. Will Adams of Property One also represented the sellers.
Along with the nursery, the property also includes the former GD Barbecue restaurant and the Mid City Bikes building. Mid City Bikes is relocating.
Mese closed the nursery last year because of health reasons. In a Facebook post he made last week, he said the buyers were “another Louisiana family” with exciting plans for the property.
“I’ve spent my adult life fighting for Government St. and Mid-City and everything I dreamed would happen is happening,” he said.