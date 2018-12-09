BATON ROUGE AREA
James D. Wilson Jr. has been named marketing and sales manager of LSU Press and The Southern Review, effective Dec. 17.
Wilson was associate director of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press and has 15 years’ experience in book publishing. He also has taught as an adjunct in the UL history department for the past 14 years. The Tulane University graduate also has master’s degrees in history from Cornell University and from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now named UL-Lafayette).
Norfolk Southern Corp. has named Baton Rouge native Marque I. Ledoux as vice president of government affairs, effective Jan. 1.
Ledoux joined Norfolk Southern in 2003 as assistant vice president of government affairs and has served in that capacity in Washington, D.C., for more than 15 years and had worked at FedEx for 16 years in several public relations and government relations positions. He received his bachelor's degree from LSU, focusing on political science and communications. Ledoux will continue to be based in Washington, D.C.
Digital advisory company Sparkhound has named Chris Kimmel, in Baton Rouge, as managing director of managed services; Craig Hays, in Dallas, as managing director of infrastructure; Richard Salinas, in Houston, as managing director of business automation; and Sean Kenney, in Houston, as managing director of application services.
Kimmel has been with Sparkhound for 11 years, developing support strategies for clients and providing advanced analytics expertise. He previously held senior leadership positions at AppOne Inc. and Equifax. Hays was a client executive for Avanade and previously Insight and Accenture. Salinas held several leadership positions at URS Corp. Kenney was the practice leader for experience design, web content management, and portals and collaboration at Slalom Consulting and previously was with Credera, Wipro Technologies and Avanade.
The LSU Alumni Association global board of directors has elected as president Beverly Shea, a community volunteer in New Iberia who serves on the Shadows-on-the-Teche Council and the Parish Foundation.
Jeff Mohr, president of Lewis Mohr Real Estate and Insurance Agency in Baton Rouge, was elected chair-elect.
New at-large members elected for three-year terms are Ofori Agboka, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, executive director of human resources-North America, Middle East and North Africa at General Motors, and Michael Kantrow Jr., of New York City, founder, CEO and managing partner of Makeable, The Innovation Company.
Re-elected for three-year terms were Kevin Knobloch, managing director-investments with Wells Fargo, District 1; Leo Hamilton, a partner in Breazeale, Sachse and Wilson, at-large; Rick Richard, of Lake Charles, chairman and CEO of Empire of the Seed, District 4; Matt Juneau, retired executive vice president of corporate strategy with Albemarle Corp., at-large; and Van Whitfield, of Houston, retired director of Cobalt International Energy Inc., at-large. Stan Williams, of Fort Worth, Texas, was re-elected to a one-year term as national fund chair.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Maria Joe has been named event manager at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, responsible for managing the event planning process for clients.
Joe was meeting manager at Fernley & Fernley and previously an event manager with more than 11 years of experience with the Pennsylvania Convention Center authority.
Zehnder Communications has promoted Kate Lundin to media director and Erin Matthews to media supervisor.
Lundin was Zehnder’s associate media director. She earned a mass communications degree from LSU and joined the agency in 2005. Matthews was a senior media planner-buyer. The Tulane University graduate joined Zehnder in 2011. Both have been instrumental in expanding the agency’s incorporation of digital and nontraditional platforms, including social media and interactive applications.