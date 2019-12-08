LSU Tax Seminar set over 2 days
Registration is open until Jan. 3 for the 2020 LSU Tax Seminar on Jan. 9-10 at the Business Education Complex at LSU.
The event is designed for tax practitioners, lawyers, accountants, auditors and enrolled agents. Each day is worth eight CPE hours or 16 hours for both days. The Department of Accounting in the E.J. Ourso College of Business has applied for the seminar to be approved for 13.7 CLE tax specialization hours for both days.
Topics on Thursday include recent tax bills, filing requirements and exemptions, gross income — inclusions and exclusions, gains and losses, retirement plans and distributions, adjustments to income and small business developments.
The second day is a continuation of the update of current federal tax developments affecting tax returns for the coming tax season. The seminar also provides tax practitioners with an update of virtual currency, evaluation of authorities, preparer penalties, capitalized carrying costs, section 1202 and qualified opportunity zone rules.
The keynote speaker is James Hasselback, an adjunct faculty member at LSU. He retired from Florida State University after 27 years and previously taught at the University of Florida, Texas A&M University and Eastern Michigan University. He has published more than 165 papers in professional and academic journals, including The Accounting Review, The Tax Adviser, Financial Management, Journal of Real Estate Taxation and the American Business Law Journal.
The registration fee is $100 per day. Information is at lsu.edu/business/accounting.
Danos using VR in training, assessments
Danos in Gray has launched a virtual reality competency assessment and training program for employees in the oil and gas industry.
Development of the program began in late 2018. The program uses VR software and headsets so employees can see a job site and virtually perform tasks. Training and assessments can take place at a Danos or customer office rather than involving travel offshore or to a job site. Workers undergoing assessment are able to demonstrate that they can perform a task rather than simply explaining the steps involved. At the same time, the technology creates an accelerated learning process by allowing employees to see the internal workings of equipment in the program’s animated view.
General legal, paralegal studies fully online
The Tulane University School of Professional Advancement will offer a fully online Bachelor of Arts degree in general legal studies and post-baccalaureate certificate in paralegal studies.
The university said the program makes the degrees accessible to more students, regardless of location.
The Approval Commission of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Paralegals has long approved online classes but previously required all students to complete at least 10 credits/four classes in real-time, via live or synchronous video transmission format that did not allow students to participate from their own computers. A rule change by ABA reduced the real-time requirement to 9 credits/three classes, which students can complete either in class or via synchronous video transmission from their computers or other devices.
Graduates of the general legal studies undergraduate and PBC programs are prepared to fulfill positions such as paralegal or legal assistant, law office manager, human resource administrator, court clerk, investigator, contract administrator or insurance adjuster.
Information is at sopa.tulane.edu/legal.