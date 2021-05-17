Aerial of the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. L’Auberge Baton Rouge had the biggest percentage increase of any of the state’s gambling properties in April. It was up 18.9% from March, going from $15.1 million to nearly $18 million.

The 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $151.8 million during November, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s down 25.9% from the $204.7 million that 15 riverboats, Harrah’s and the four racinos generated in November 2019.

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw a modest drop in winnings in October when compared to the year before, but that was good enough to be the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets.