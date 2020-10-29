Myriya Bates, right, laughs as her boyfriend, Shoney Henry, points out scary costumes as customers shop for costumes and decorations at Party Time, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge ahead of Halloween on Saturday.
Myriya Bates, right, laughs as her boyfriend, Shoney Henry, points out scary costumes as customers shop for costumes and decorations at Party Time, Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge ahead of Halloween on Saturday.
Myriya Bates and Shoney Henry stood in the aisle at Party Time, discussing how to decorate a plastic cauldron for Halloween.
Henry, who was holding a vampire costume Wednesday afternoon, wanted to attach spiders to the cauldron. “We’re getting all this good stuff to decorate,” he said. The couple plan to host a small Halloween party Saturday for family and friends and they want to make sure things look right.
“There are a lot of people here getting decorations,” Bates said. “People are coming out of their houses and they’re doing more.”
After being cooped up for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like this year people are making more plans for Halloween. Donna Travis, who owns Party Time, said her sales are up 25% this year over last year.
“It’s the combination of a Saturday Halloween and people are ready to party,” she said. “It’s a great excuse to have a celebration.”
Get the kiddos in the Halloween spirit with this fun recipe.
But people are still taking into account the very real danger of the coronavirus pandemic, Travis said. She’s seen a run on gift bags, for people who want to hand out treats and limit contact with others. And Halloween-themed face masks are popular this year, along with the typical masks that are typically found on the shelves.
“People are doing a lot of celebrating at home,” she said.
The National Retail Federation is projecting Halloween spending will drop from nearly $8.8 billion in 2019 to about $8.1 billion because fewer people plan on participating in events to mark the holiday.
But the people who are doing up Halloween this year are spending more money. The federation projects spending will increase from an average of $86.27 in 2019 to $92.12 as people buy more candy and decorations.
Go out or stay in this Halloween? That's the big question as we continue to wander through this crazy COVID-19 world. Either way, have a littl…
The Centers for Disease Control said to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus during trick-or-treating, individually bagged treats should be given outdoors, with frequent handwashing or sanitizing. You should stay at least six feet apart from people that don't live with you. Cloth masks should be worn as part of a costume, not under a costume mask, because that could make breathing more difficult. And anyone who has COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus should not hand out candy or go trick-or-treating.
For people who want low-risk ways to celebrate Halloween, the CDC recommends pumpkin carving with household members, decorating your house or watching scary movies at home with family.
At the Ultimate Party Store in Denham Springs, assistant manager Theresa Wiley said she’s seen a sharp increase in business. “We’re selling twice as much as we did last year,” she said. Costumes are big sellers, especially those related to the Toy Story movies, she said.
Kirt Barnett, who was shopping at Party Time with his daughters, Katie and Kennedy, said his family would mark Halloween like they normally do. “We’re going to go trick-or-treating in the neighborhood for about an hour,” he said. “We’re not going to have any parties because they’re young.”
Parker Noel, left, and Alex Noel, seven-year-old twins from Carencro, enter BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo in matching dinosaur costumes with their momMelissa Noel, right, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event there, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Zoo Director Phil Frost said that beautiful weather both this weekend and last made the Halloween-themed event a great success, attracting about 13,000 visitors last weekend, 7,500 on Saturday, and this Sunday's crowd was shaping up to equal Saturday's. He noted that when the event goes well, it can constitute approximately 10 percent of the Zoo's annual attendance, with corresponding amounts of revenue raised by concessions and gift shop, which helps fund operations. Trick-or-treat bags, handed to kids as they left for the day by gloved volunteers, helped to not only make the event more COVID-19 safe, but doing it that way made it easier for the kids to concentrate on enjoying the zoo's animals, said Frost. Regular zoo admissions apply to the event, but it's free for Friends of the Zoo members.
'She loves skeletons,' said Gonzales' Olivia Lomas, top, as her granddaughter Naomi Estes, 2, of Denham Springs reaches through fence rails to pet a spooky dog being 'walked' by its owner, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Zoo Director Phil Frost said that beautiful weather both this weekend and last made the Halloween-themed event a great success, attracting about 13,000 visitors last weekend, 7,500 on Saturday, and this Sunday's crowd was shaping up to equal Saturday's. He noted that when the event goes well, it can constitute approximately 10 percent of the Zoo's annual attendance, with corresponding amounts of revenue raised by concessions and gift shop, which helps fund operations. Trick-or-treat bags, handed to kids as they left for the day by gloved volunteers, helped to not only make the event more COVID-19 safe, but doing it that way made it easier for the kids to concentrate on enjoying the zoo's animals, said Frost. Regular zoo admissions apply to the event, but it's free for Friends of the Zoo members.
Baker's Isabella Clark, 3, left, and her brother Hayden Clark, 5, are handed treat bags by a volunteer, accompanied by their godmothers Kiersten McRay, left, of Baton Rouge, and Jiyanne Taylor, center, of Baker, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Volunteer Tess Morton of Covington is at right. Zoo Director Phil Frost said that beautiful weather both this weekend and last made the Halloween-themed event a great success, attracting about 13,000 visitors last weekend, 7,500 on Saturday, and this Sunday's crowd was shaping up to equal Saturday's. He noted that when the event goes well, it can constitute approximately 10 percent of the Zoo's annual attendance, with corresponding amounts of revenue raised by concessions and gift shop, which helps fund operations. Trick-or-treat bags, handed to kids as they left for the day by gloved volunteers, helped to not only make the event more COVID-19 safe, but doing it that way made it easier for the kids to concentrate on enjoying the zoo's animals, said Frost. Regular zoo admissions apply to the event, but it's free for Friends of the Zoo members.
Dressed as a Monarch butterfly, Baton Rouge's Camille Freeman, 2, flaps her wings a little on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Zoo Director Phil Frost said that beautiful weather both this weekend and last made the Halloween-themed event a great success, attracting about 13,000 visitors last weekend, 7,500 on Saturday, and this Sunday's crowd was shaping up to equal Saturday's. He noted that when the event goes well, it can constitute approximately 10 percent of the Zoo's annual attendance, with corresponding amounts of revenue raised by concessions and gift shop, which helps fund operations. Trick-or-treat bags, handed to kids as they left for the day by gloved volunteers, helped to not only make the event more COVID-19 safe, but doing it that way made it easier for the kids to concentrate on enjoying the zoo's animals, said Frost. Regular zoo admissions apply to the event, but it's free for Friends of the Zoo members.
BREC Baton Rouge Zoo Director Phil Frost watches visitors come and go, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Frost said that beautiful weather both this weekend and last made the Halloween-themed event a great success, attracting about 13,000 visitors last weekend, 7,500 on Saturday, and this Sunday's crowd was shaping up to equal Saturday's. He noted that when the event goes well, it can constitute approximately 10 percent of the Zoo's annual attendance, with corresponding amounts of revenue raised by concessions and gift shop, which helps fund operations.
Costumed as a train conductor, Thibodaux's Mason Theriot, 5, ventures into the clutches of a giant inflatable praying mantis, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Zoo Director Phil Frost said that beautiful weather both this weekend and last made the Halloween-themed event a great success, attracting about 13,000 visitors last weekend, 7,500 on Saturday, and this Sunday's crowd was shaping up to equal Saturday's. He noted that when the event goes well, it can constitute approximately 10 percent of the Zoo's annual attendance, with corresponding amounts of revenue raised by concessions and gift shop, which helps fund operations. Trick-or-treat bags, handed to kids as they left for the day by gloved volunteers, helped to not only make the event more COVID-19 safe, but doing it that way made it easier for the kids to concentrate on enjoying the zoo's animals, said Frost. Regular zoo admissions apply to the event, but it's free for Friends of the Zoo members.
Afamily of sharks, from left, mom Kristene Olinde, Delia Olinde, 1 1/2, and dad John Olinde, of Baton Rouge, are photographed by John's mother Catherine Olinde, left, of Oscar, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Animal technician Gina Wiesepape doles out enrichment treats of pumpkin and apple to Galapagos tortoise 'Opie,' left, and Aldabra giant tortoise 'Fred,' right, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual Halloween-themed 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Denham Springs' Able Crose, 3, flexes his muscles for the camera of his grandmother Joy Callahan of Baton Rouge, as he gets his picture taken with an inflatable dinosaur on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Denham Springs' Glenda Hudiel, 4, left, and her sister Genesis Hudiel, 2, right, explore the jaws of a hippo on the childrens playground on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Dressed as the Dalmation puppy Marshall from 'Paw Patrol,' Matthew Reese, Jr., 2, his mom Ebony Reese, dad Matthew Reese and grandmother Linda Reese come to the exit of the hay bale maze under the Capital One Pavilion, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Enrichment treats of pumpkin and apple are devoured by Galapagos tortoise 'Opie,' left, and Aldabra giant tortoise 'Fred,' right, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual Halloween-themed 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Dressed as the character Anna from 'Frozen,' Walker's Riley Richardson, 4, has her picture taken by her grandmother Wendy Richardson, right, of St. Francisville, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Natchez' Dennis Knoll, 3, sits atop a puppy-dog made from hay bales, photographed by his mom Carly Knoll, left, and his uncle, William Phipps, right, also of Natchez, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Dressed as the pup Rocky from 'Paw Patrol,' Baton Rouge's Penelope Pearson, 3, crawls into the jaws of a hippo on the children's playground on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Baton Rouge's Fallon Marquez holds her son, eight-month-old Josiah White, for a photo in between two inflatable vultures, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Prairieville's Charlie Thomas, 3, steps lively as she stalks around a fire-breathing inflatable dinosaur on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Dressed as the character Skye from 'Paw Patrol,' Denham Springs' Jayla Jasko, 3 1/2, and her father Johnny Jasko come to the exit of the hay bale maze under the Capital One Pavilion, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Kasen Coates, 8, left, and his mother Susan Chaney, right, of Baton Rouge, smile for a family photo, peering through a pumpkin cutout on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
A pumpkin is painted with the image of a white-necked raven, seen in front of the birds' aviary, seen on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Dressed as a spotted deer, sixteen-month-old Presley Benoit, of Addis, claps her hands next to a pumpkin decorated with giraffes, as she gets photographed by her mom Amanda Benoit, on the fourth and last weekend day for the annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Nelson Maddox, who owns Parties Start Here off Perkins Road, said he doesn’t know what his Halloween sales will look like. Maddox said the majority of his sales happen in the three or four days before the holiday.
Maddox had to place orders for Halloween items early this year, right around the time the coronavirus pandemic was starting to make an impact. So he ordered “very little” and is relying on inventory he already had on hand.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We should be OK.”
While children are still going to go trick-or-treating around their neighborhoods, there’s been a reduction in big events for college students and adults, Maddox said. The costume parties that typically spill out into the parking lots of Tigerland bars or across downtown are being scaled back to comply with the capacity requirements.
Amber Bertinot, who was looking at leggings at Party Time, said her family and friends were trying to organize a hayride for Halloween. Bertinot was going as the Joker, her friend was dressing as Catwoman and she was trying to convince her brother, Deven, to go as Batman.
“We’re trying to do a little more this year,” Amber said.
“We haven’t let the pandemic stop us,” Deven said. “Just put on your mask and roll with it.”