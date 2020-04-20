La Capitol Federal Credit Union has purchased a dilapidated building in downtown Baton Rouge with plans to demolish it and use the space for employee parking.
The credit union paid $490,985 for the 0.2-acre site at 759 Laurel St, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was the estate of James Madison Davis.
Michael Hooper, president and chief executive officer of La Capitol, said the credit union wants to clean up the site and use it as an employee parking lot. The credit union is located on the same block as the home, at 700 Main St.
“We want to transition away from having our employees parking off site,” he said.
La Capitol has about 100 employees working downtown. Eventually, Hooper said the plan would be to use the land for some kind of expansion.
La Capitol was founded nearly 60 years ago and was originally based in the basement of the Capitol, serving employees of what then was the Louisiana Department of Commerce and Industry. It now has 15 locations across the state and $457 million in assets.