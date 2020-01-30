LSU is accepting nominations for the LSU 100, which lists the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by graduates, and the LSU Roaring 10, which recognizes the highest revenue generating businesses owned or led by alumni.
Companies must apply each year to be considered for a spot on the list.
In order to be considered for either list, a company must have been in business for five years or more as of Dec. 31; revenues must have been $100,000 or more from 2017 to 2019; be owned or led by an LSU graduate from Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31; and act with high integrity and operate in a manner consistent with the values and image of LSU.
Nominations will be accepted until May 31. The 2020 LSU100 gala will be held at L’Auberge Casino Hotel on Oct. 23. To nominate a company or to apply on behalf of your own business, go to lsu100.com.