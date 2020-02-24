The Embassy Apartments, a complex located off Burbank Drive, has been sold to a New York investor for $11.6 million.
Tiger Pointe Owner LLC, based in Woodbury, New York, bought the 214-unit complex in a deal that was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office last week. The seller was Embassy Apartments LLC.
The Embassy Apartments are made up of four buildings at 3918, 3928, 3942 and 3964 Gourrier Ave. The property is 4.8 acres.
Units in the Embassy rent for between $675 for a one-bedroom, one-bath and $720 for a two-bedroom, one-bath. Officials said the complex is about 95% occupied, although units weren’t being leased in anticipation of the sale.