Crown Crafts, an infant and toddler product manufacturer based in Gonzales, has a new CEO.
Olivia Elliott, who joined the publicly traded company in 2001 and has been president and chief operating officer since January 2021, will take over as CEO beginning March 1, according to a Crown Crafts news release.
“I am excited to have this opportunity to continue to work with our outstanding team,” Elliott said in a statement. “With the strengths of our people and our products, Crown Crafts is in an excellent position to continue achieving profitable growth and providing long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”
Elliott has also served the company as treasurer and chief financial officer. She replaces E. Randall Chestnut, who has been CEO since 2001 and will remain with Crown Crafts as board chairman.
“I have worked with Olivia for more than 20 years and have watched her progress from treasurer to president and chief operating officer during a time of solid growth and profitability for the company,” Chestnut said in a statement. “Her contributions as a leader during that period have been phenomenal, and the board believes she is uniquely qualified to step into the role of CEO and lead the company to further growth.”
Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts makes infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys through three brands: NoJo Baby and Kids, Neat Solutions and Sassy.
Crown Crafts posted net income of $2.4 million in the third quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, according to the news release. That’s up slightly from $2.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Its net income so far for fiscal year 2022 is $7.5 million on net sales of $61.7 million.