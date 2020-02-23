Regional job fair planned in Slidell
The Tri-Parish Works Spring Job Fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., in Slidell.
The Job Fair is free for employers and job seekers. Tri-Parish Works hosts two annual job fairs for the region, drawing nearly 1,800 job seekers each year and more than 100 employers. Employers meet candidates from all backgrounds to fill their entry and mid-level positions, as well as their specialty positions.
Tri-Parish Works has partnered with Northshore Technical Community College, St. Tammany Corp. and others for the event.
Information and registration are at www.triparishworks.net/events.
LIDEA holding April marketing course
The Louisiana Industrial Development Executive Association is holding a "Marketing and Attraction" course April 7-8 at the Southeast Louisiana Business Center, 1514 Martens Drive, in Hammond.
Course topics include an overview of the marketing world for economic developers; the buzz about branding; how site consultants view communities; getting the bang for your buck in digital; evaluating products and understanding the marketplace to be successful in marketing and attraction.
Early registration through March 13 is $200 for LIDEA members and $250 for nonmembers. From March 14-31, registration is $250 and $300, respectively.
Register at (985) 549-3199 or www.lideatraining.com.
Area law firm changes name
Boyer, Hebert, Abels & Angelle, a law firm with locations in Breaux Bridge and Denham Springs, has changed its name to Boyer, Hebert, Caruso & Angelle.
The name change comes after the election of longstanding partner Brian Abels to serve as a judge the 21st Judicial District Court.
Following Abels departure, Denham Springs attorney A. Todd Caruso joined the firm as a named partner. He has more than 22 years of experience in business, domestic, employment and labor law and will work out of the Denham Springs office. He also serves as a magistrate judge for the city of Walker.
Attorney F. Dominic Amato was promoted to partner and will be heading up the firm's new location in Watson. His practice is focused on workers' compensation and Louisiana second injury fund claims and has been practicing law in the Baton Rouge area for 17 years.
UHC, Fletcher sign credit transfer pact
The University of Holy Cross and Fletcher Technical Community College have signed agreements between their business and nursing programs making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to UHC.
Fletcher students will now be able to complete the associate of applied science degree in business administration and transfer credit hours earned in the various concentrations within that degree and apply them toward completion of the bachelor of science in business administration or bachelor of science in accounting degrees at UHC.
In addition, a 2+2 program will allow Fletcher students in the Associate of Science in Nursing program to complete the first two years of study at Fletcher and transfer all credit hours to UHC for completion of the bachelor of science degree in nursing.