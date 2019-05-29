Southern California health care business KPC Health has acquired Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge, a former subsidiary of Promise Healthcare, a Boca Raton, Florida-based hospital business.
KPC Health, based in Santa Ana, California, announced in March that it planned to acquire seven of Promise Healthcare's long-term acute care hospitals in addition to two skilled nursing operations across several states, which included Louisiana, but did not name the hospital.
Promise Healthcare had several medical centers in Louisiana and had filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018, records show. The bankruptcy court judge in the case approved the sale of two Promise Healthcare facilities in the state in Shreveport and Bossier City to Lexmark Holdings LLC in February.
The sale of the Shreveport and Bossier City hospitals were valued at roughly $35 million combined, records show. Financial details of the Baton Rouge deal were not disclosed.
