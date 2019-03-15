New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry are teaming up to open a new casual-dining restaurant near the LSU campus this summer, built using shipping containers.
Smalls Sliders will specialize in cooked-to-order premium slider burgers. The restaurant will open at 4343 Nicholson Drive, across from Tigerland, in a space that had been occupied most recently by the short-lived Bud’s Broiler.
The restaurant will be built using shipping containers, allowing for a quick construction turn-around. Smalls will feature drive-thru business as its primary ordering option but will also have a walk-up experience with outside seating only. Smalls will have an open kitchen, allowing guests to watch their meal being crafted as soon as they order.
Plans are to grow Smalls into a nationwide concept. The framework can be scaled for franchise operators.
“Smalls was created a lot like Walk-On’s, ‘Hey, I have an idea!’” Landry said. “I told Drew about the concept, and he was all in.”
Brees and his wife, Brittany, have been co-owners of Walk-On’s Enterprises since 2015. Walk-On’s, which has its flagship restaurant and corporate headquarters a short distance from Smalls Sliders, has grown to 25 restaurants across Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Mississippi. Plans are to open 30 more restaurants this year.
Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason also are partners in the Smalls Sliders deal.
“We couldn’t be more excited to launch this unique concept in our hometown,” Dugas said. “Not only do we have an elite plan for Smalls, we also have a team of entrepreneurial powerhouses supporting the development of this small, yet mighty, concept.”