Businesses are expecting a busy July 4 in downtown Baton Rouge because the traditional celebration of events at the USS Kidd, patriotic music and a fireworks display will return after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
“It’s starting to feel like the old days,” said Gabe Vicknair, interim executive director of the Downtown Development District.
Tsunami is selling passes to watch the fireworks show from its patio on the roof of the Shaw Center for the Arts, with VIP packages going for $75 and general admission tickets selling for $40. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly all of the 100 or so VIP tickets had sold out, said Will Monceaux, assistant general manager of the sushi restaurant.
While only a handful of the 300 general admission tickets sold so far, Monceaux said he’s expecting walk-up sales on Sunday will be strong, based on past history and the number of phone calls the restaurant has received.
“Everybody is over COVID,” he said. “They’re trying and willing to do anything and everything they can to have a good time. Watching a fireworks show from an awesome spot, seeing everybody out and about socializing without a mask, it’s going to be a giant step forward.”
At the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, across Lafayette Street from the Shaw Center, nearly all of the 291 rooms are expected to be sold out, said Leslie Thompson, director of sales. The hotel is holding an event only for guests, where they can watch the fireworks from the rooftop pool.
The Hilton usually is sold out for the Independence Day weekend because people want to be near the events downtown. But Thompson said weekend occupancy rates have been pushing more than 70% — higher numbers than it had before the pandemic.
Thompson credits the occupancy rates to people wanting to get out of the house after being cooped up for more than a year because of the pandemic. And many households have more money to splurge on a weekend getaway because they spent less on dining out, commuting to work and buying clothes, she said.
Christian Swain, a manager at Schlittz & Giggles, a pizza parlor at the corner of Florida and Third streets, said his only concern for July 4 weekend is a forecast that calls for scattered thunderstorms. “Hopefully, it won’t be raining during the fireworks,” he said. “Otherwise, I’m expecting it to be really busy.“
Swain said he’s seen more people downtown lately. Schlittz & Giggles is in the process of restoring the seating that was taken away during the pandemic, but it won’t be back before the weekend. That will double the number of people who can eat in the restaurant, he said.
Across Florida at the Downtown Grocery, Dreka Cryer said she expects she will be busy selling beer, soft drinks and snacks to people, now that the traditional July 4 events will be back.
“It’s going to be a good day,” she said. “It’s going to be lit.”