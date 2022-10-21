The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate maintained its descent to record lows in September, according to data released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
Louisiana’s unemployment rate last month was 3.4%, a 0.1-percentage point decline from August’s 3.5%. The rate was 3.8% in June and 3.6% in July.
In addition, the number of unemployed individuals in Louisiana fell to 70,304, down from the previous record of 73,895 in August.
Louisiana’s unemployment rate has not posted an over-the-month increase since April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was disrupting economies across the globe. Back then, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.5%.
Economists have said Louisiana’s pool of unemployed people looking for work has shrunk, which has contributed to the low unemployment rate. An exact cause for that shrinking total hasn’t quite been pinned down, though built-up savings from COVID stimulus funds have been cited as a factor.
“Having a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4 percent, the lowest rate in the state’s history, and having set a new record for the fourth consecutive month serves as a reminder of Louisiana’s dedication to putting individuals back to work and moving Louisiana forward simultaneously,” LWC Secretary Ava Cates said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the state’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment was 1,936,400 jobs in September, up 5,000 jobs from August.
The Baton Rouge area added 800 jobs from August to September, while New Orleans added 2,200 jobs in that same time frame. Lafayette added 1,100 jobs from August to September.