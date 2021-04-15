Bluebonnet Parc, the Best Buy-anchored shopping center next to the Mall of Louisiana, is back on the market with a $17.4 million asking price.

The 135,367-square-foot shopping center was put up for sale in March 2019. However, the listing was pulled due to issues with tenants, said Dan Cooper of Cooper Commercial Investment Group, the Cleveland real estate firm that has the listing. Plans to put the center back on the market last year were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hitting the market fresh,” Cooper said. Although the shopping center has been on the market for two days, he’s already gotten offers for the property.

Bluebonnet Parc is occupied almost entirely by national retailers, including David’s Bridal, Men’s Wearhouse, Buy Buy Baby and Havertys Furniture. Most of the retailers have long-term leases. Richport Technical College recently moved in to the center.

There are two vacancies as a result of LifeWay Christian Stores and Destination Maternity closing all of their locations. The available space is just over 17,000 square feet. There’s also an undeveloped 15,000-square-foot parcel on one end of the property.

Bluebonnet Parc was sold in 2013 to Cincinnati-based Viking Partners Fund II for $21.3 million.

Bluebonnet Parc is the last shopping center remaining in the fund, so Viking is looking to sell the property, repay fund participants and use the equity to buy more retail space.