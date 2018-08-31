Gourmet mini-burger chain Burgerim is putting a 2,000-square-foot restaurant in the Ichiban Square Shopping Center at Essen Lane and Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
This is the first location in Louisiana for Burgerim, with restaurants planned soon in New Orleans and Lafayette, said Carmen Austin, associate broker and retail specialist with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate LLC, which represents the California-based franchisor in site selection in the state.
The restaurant will occupy an end-cap of the center, with a large outdoor patio seating area serving gourmet mini-burgers, beer and wine, as well as offering catering.
The location will be run by Ben and Abigail Duck, based out of New Iberia. They are veteran restaurant and food-truck owners and operators, with over 12 years of experience in the food industry and a graduate of the Louisiana Culinary Institute.
Burgerim debuted in the United States in 2016, and has stores in California, Tennessee and Texas. Additional franchises are planned across the country, with projections of nearly 100 stores in the U.S. by the end of this year and 300 worldwide by the end of 2019.