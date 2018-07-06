Galatoire’s Bistro in Baton Rouge has closed and will be replaced by another restaurant group that bought out its lease and plans to redevelop the building into an upscale, casual restaurant and bar.
The new restaurant, slated to be named Perkins Provisions, is expected to open later this summer, Galatoire’s said Friday in a statement.
“Galatoire’s Bistro was approached recently with an offer from a restaurant group to buy out our lease. While it was a difficult decision, we thought the timing was right. This is a great location for the type of exciting experience this new group will deliver,” said Melvin Rodrigue, president and chief executive officer of Galatoire’s family of restaurants.
“We are honored to have been a part of the community for the last 13 years," Rodrigue said, adding that Galatoire's is "excited about getting back to our roots in New Orleans with a number of new opportunities."
The terms of the deal and new owners were not disclosed.
Renovations to the Perkins Road space will begin immediately, Galatoire’s said. Plans for the remodeled restaurant space include enclosing the patio and bolstering the bar and lounge area. The restaurant's private dining and event space will remain intact.
No information could be found under the Perkins Provisions name in the Louisiana Secretary of State's database of businesses nor were any building-related documents found online with the city-parish that would provide information on backers of the new restaurant.
The Galatoire's umbrella expanded to the Baton Rouge bistro in 2005, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. That location closed in 2011 but reopened in a different spot in 2013.
Louisiana businessman John Georges is the majority owner of the flagship Galatoire's and Galatoire’s 33 Bar & Steak, which opened in 2013 in a building adjacent to the French Quarter landmark.
Georges and his wife, Dathel, bought The Advocate in 2013.
It’s unclear what kind of new opportunities Galatoire’s may be considering in New Orleans. Georges could not immediately be reached Friday for comment.
Last year, Georges and LaPlace businessman Todd Trosclair, who is also a partner in Galatoire’s, bought the building at 211 Royal St., a former Hurwitz Mintz furniture store next door to Mr. B's Bistro.
The pink, four-story structure was already under renovation; in an interview at the time, Georges called it "the best block of Royal and probably one of the best streets in the Quarter," and mused about whether Galatoire's would eventually use it for some type of expansion.
"The Quarter probably needs a good, high-end seafood restaurant, but that's just what I'm hearing," he said.