Walmart is launching a grocery delivery service in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales on Thursday.
The service is an extension of the retail giant’s curbside pickup service, which is now available at 15 area stores. Customers will place an order online and have an option to put in their ZIP code to see if they live in the delivery area. Personal shoppers fill out the order and a driver from DoorDash will deliver the items to the customer’s home within a one-hour window. Orders will be filled and delivered on the same day.
Walmart officials say all goods will have the same price if they are purchased in-store or delivered. There is a $30 minimum delivery order and a $9.95 fee will be applied to all deliveries.
Baton Rouge is the second Louisiana city to get the delivery service; it was launched in New Orleans last month. Walmart plans to introduce the online delivery in 100 U.S. metro areas by the end of the year.