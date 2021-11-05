Eighteen leaders who exemplify Louisiana's entrepreneurial spirit were honored at the 2021 Louisiana Small Business Awards.
“Louisiana small businesses contribute to a growing economy and are critical in spawning new ideas and solutions to common hurdles," said Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development.
Under Pressure Premier Pressure Washing of Lafayette, led by Robert Fruge and Matthew Zaunbrecher, was named LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year.
Dalia R. Matheus of Global Management Enterprise in Lake Charles, Michael Berthelot of Rockin Mozart Academy in Port Allen and Virginia Huling and David Maples of Catapult Creative Media in Baton Rouge all received LED Resiliency Awards.
Michael Gennaro of Metairie Bank in Metairie, Chanda Foster of Pelican State Credit Union in Baton Rouge, Richard Williams of Essential Federal Credit Union in Baton Rouge, H. Carter Leak IV of the Bank of St. Francisville and Claire Benoit of Rayne Building & Loan Association were presented with LED Community Impact Awards.
Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell of the Department of Military Affairs and Shirley Merrick of the Office of Elderly Affairs were named as Hudson and Veteran Champions.
Jared Seré of SolVet Services in Lafayette was named Louisiana PTAC Government Contractor of the Year.
Don Fowler of AFCO Industries Inc. in Alexandria won the MEP of Louisiana Small Business Award.
Becky Walker of The Design Studio of Louisiana in Baton Rouge won the NFIB Small Business Champion Award.
Michael Riché of United Community Bank in Raceland was named USDA Rural Development Leader of the Year.
Michael Maenza of Mr. Mudbug Inc. in Kenner was named USDA Rural Development Borrower of the Year.