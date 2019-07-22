The average hourly wage for workers across Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans increased slightly, but remains below the national average for the period May 2017 to May 2018.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest data as of May showed that for all occupations across Baton Rouge, the average hourly wage was up 1.5% from May 2018 to $21.73 per hour. Annual salary for that wage averages $43,460 across more than 395,500 workers in Baton Rouge.
In New Orleans, the average hourly wage increased by 3.6% to $21.57 across all occupations. Average hourly wages in Lafayette increased 1.51% to $19.49 as of May 2018.
Despite an uptick in average wages across Louisiana, each metro area fell short of the national average.
For example, in Baton Rouge, wages were 13% lower than the national average; Lafayette, 22% lower; and New Orleans, 14% lower.
Check out the graphic below with how wages stack up for various occupations in each major metro area.