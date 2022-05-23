Rouses Markets said it will open a 44,000 square foot store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive.
The store, set to open in summer 2023, will anchor a revitalized Ardenwood Shopping Center.
Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses, said the grocery store will help the area, since residents have to travel a distance to get to a supermarket.
“It was clear the community was in need of a fresh food retailer closer to home,” Rouse said in a statement. “One that would stick around and become ingrained in the local neighborhood. Community and city-parish leaders expressed they were looking for a retailer who would be as committed to North Baton Rouge as they are. We put down roots in every neighborhood we serve. We have long-established community ties all over the Gulf Coast”.
Rouses has 10 stores in metro Baton Rouge.