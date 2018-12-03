Bar Louie has closed its location at the Mall of Louisiana.

A sign posted at the bar and grill said the location had unfortunately ceased operations.

Bar Louie, a Chicago-based chain, opened at the Mall of Louisiana’s open-air Boulevard shopping center in spring 2013. It replaced the Bravo! Cucina Italiana restaurant. The opening happened eight years after Bar Louie first announced plans to open in Baton Rouge, originally as part of the Perkins Rowe development.

Jake Wilson, senior general manager for the Mall of Louisiana, said he could not comment on why Bar Louie closed but said he looks forward to future announcements on that 7,500-square-foot restaurant site. Bar Louie was next to the Main Event family entertainment center that’s now under construction. Wilson said the future tenants will tie into the Main Event.