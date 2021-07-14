There's a new majority stake owner for an alumina smelter in St. James Parish and its sister operation, a raw bauxite mine in Jamaica.
The parent company for Noranda Alumina, New Day Aluminum Holdings, sold a majority stake of the business which includes the alumina refinery in Gramercy to privately held Concord Resources Holdings Ltd., which is based in the United Kingdom.
The financial details of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
The St. James Parish refinery extracts alumina from raw, rust-colored bauxite ore shipped up the Mississippi River, and once processed, the alumina is sent elsewhere to make aluminum metal and other products.
Noranda Alumina already employs more than 400 workers in Gramercy and the company expects to keep its headquarters there. The average annual salary for those jobs is $90,000. The refinery operates in St. James Parish on the east bank of the Mississippi River.
It was projected to be capable of producing 200,000 metric tons of chemical-grade alumina by 2018.
Plans were previously underway for a new $800 million facility which would extract critical rare earth elements from residue leftover at Noranda Alumina. That newest project is led by DADA Holdings through a joint venture with Toronto-based Enervoxa in a business known as ElementUS. The companies assert the sale would enable the businesses to focus on bringing the nearly $1 billion project, up from $800 million, to life in Louisiana.
Concord Resources, founded in 2015, is a self-described commodity merchant for non-ferrous metals and associated minerals which sells four million tons of products each year, otherwise known as a global trader for some metals and valuable minerals.
In 2018, Concord was a minority stake owner of New Day Aluminum but has since acquired the majority stake from other shareholders such as Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based DADA Holdings.
Back in 2018, New Day had finished a $110 million refinancing and wrapped up two expansion projects at the Noranda Alumina facility in Gramercy which increased the production of chemical grade alumina capacity at the site. London-based Concord had an exclusive deal for marketing the smelter-grade alumina produced in Gramercy which was expected to expire in 2024.
But DADA Holdings did not sell all of its stakes in the business, it remains a minority stake shareholder and will have majority control of the European operations in France and England.
The acquisition includes not just the refinery in Louisiana but also its Noranda Bauxite mine in St. Ann, Jamaica which is a partnership with the Jamaican government and NICHE Chemicals, which sits on the Gramercy campus.
Then-Noranda Aluminum's previous owner Franklin, Tennessee-based Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp. had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2016.
"We are proud of what we have done in transforming these previously bankrupt assets into a valued and reliable business that will continue to thrive," said David D’Addario majority shareholder and chair of DADA in a news release.
Noranda Alumina is the largest producer of mercury emitted into the air in Louisiana stemming from its operations and is the only smelter grade alumina refinery in the country.