Plans to convert the top 12 floors of the Chase South Tower from downtown office space to luxury apartments have been submitted to the city-parish Planning Commission.
Officials with the Wampold Cos. submitted the plans to turn the space into 144 residential units and add a pool deck and 8,000 square feet of rooftop amenities on the penthouse level. A 4,000-square-foot retail building will be added to the ground level plaza at 451 Florida St. The Planning Commission is set to vote on the site plan at its Aug. 17 meeting.
Developer Mike Wampold bought the tower in February 2018 and later that year announced plans to convert the upper floors to apartments. While the core business district of downtown Baton Rouge has about 480 apartments, Wampold has said his development would bring high-rise living to the area and attract residents from other parts of the city.
“You’ve not seen any product like this with these types of views,” Wampold said. “In all of Baton Rouge, the residences end at the seventh or eighth floor. These start at floor 10 and go up to 21.”
A floor plan circulated by Wampold shows a variety of apartment sizes, ranging from one-bedroom units as small as 736 square feet to a three-bedroom unit at 1,366 square feet. Rent for the units is expected to be $1.60 to $2 per square foot.
The first floor of the building will be retail space, while the second through ninth floors will remain office space. Wampold said he's getting good response from potential tenants.
Originally, construction was set to begin on the tower in early 2019, but that was pushed back because of issues with obtaining historic tax credits.
“We’re working through that,” Wampold said.
The coronavirus pandemic also pushed back the schedule. Plans are now to start construction in the fourth quarter. Building permits for the work will be obtained in the next few months, Wampold said.
Wampold owns four other downtown properties: the adjoining Chase North Tower at 450 Laurel; the City Plaza and II City Plaza office buildings, both on North Boulevard; and the Watermark Baton Rouge hotel on Third Street.