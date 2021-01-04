Luke Kissam, the former chairman and chief executive officer for Albemarle Corp., has joined Bernhard Capital as a partner.
Kissam served as president and CEO of Albemarle from September 2011 to April and was chairman of the board from 2016 to April. He currently serves on the board of directors of Albemarle as well as DuPont de Nemours Inc. and OGE Energy Corp.
Jim Bernhard, partner and founder of Bernhard Capital, said Kissam brings experience to the service- and infrastructure-focused private equity firm, along with a history of innovative investments in renewable energy.
“As a tried-and-true manager of successful businesses, Luke fits in well with our firm that is composed largely of industry experts who understand what it takes to drive excellence and help our portfolio companies succeed," Bernhard said in a statement.
Kissam said the new role will allow him to continue leading and investing in great companies.
“I've known Jim Bernhard for many years and believe the team at Bernhard Capital possess a unique combination of operational know-how and infrastructure sector expertise,” he said in a statement. “They have a strong track record of working with management teams to grow successful companies, which is something that I love doing.”
Bernhard also announced Jeffrey Koonce has been promoted to partner and Jonathan de Lauréal has been promoted to managing director.