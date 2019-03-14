The Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. has promoted Carl Dillon Jr. to president and chief executive officer.
He was director of operations and been involved in the nonprofit organization's community development initiatives for more than a decade. During that time, he has cultivated relationships with financial institutions and local partners to secure more than $4 million for new affordable housing developments in Baton Rouge, officials said, including providing oversight for site acquisition, financing, planning, construction and rehabilitation efforts. In addition, he oversaw operations, the agency's budget and managed and ensured compliance with federal, state and foundation grants.
"Carl has vision to grow UREC's work, possesses the knowledge and agility required to collaborate with our partners, and understands the pressing needs of the families we serve," said UREC board President Dr. Girard Melancon. "We are confident that his leadership, experience and track record will catapult UREC in this next chapter while greatly shaping the landscape of Baton Rouge communities."
Dillon succeeds Emel Alexander, who left last month for a job in Nashville, Tennessee.
"I look forward to ongoing collaboration with our community stakeholders, expanding UREC's affordable housing initiatives, and continuing to provide high quality youth programs," Dillon said.
Dillon, a Zachary native, earned a Master of Business Administration from LSU and a bachelor's of business management from Southern University. He also holds the National Development Council's economic development finance professional certification, the Neighborworks America professional certificate in community and neighborhood revitalization, and a Louisiana real estate license.