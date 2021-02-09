Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and The NeuroMedical Center have entered into a research agreement, beginning with a clinical trial testing a treatment for an aggressive type of cancer that begins in the brain.
The clinical trial will involve newly diagnosed patients with glioblastoma. The new study, sponsored by Novocure and called Trident, will test the potential survival benefit of Optune, a wearable, portable, treatment with electrical fields, used simultaneously with radiation therapy. Approximately 12,000 cases of glioblastoma are diagnosed in the United States each year.
Dr. Jon Olson, a neurologist/neuro-oncologist practicing at The NeuroMedical Center, will identify patients meeting the study criteria. Dr. Maurice D. King, radiation oncologist at Mary Bird Perkins, said Trident candidates will be referred to the cancer center, where the clinical research team will enroll and navigate participants through the clinical trial process and proper protocols.
All trials opened through the partnership will be made available to patients throughout the Mary Bird Perkins network in southeast Louisiana, southwest Mississippi and beyond.
As part of the agreement, The NeuroMedical Center will also be included in Mary Bird Perkins’ National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program membership, along with LSU Health in New Orleans and Shreveport and other partners. The goal of NCORP is to recruit more minorities and other underserved populations so they may benefit from cancer studies.
Olson said the clinical trial is the first of many brain-cancer related studies that will be made possible by the partnership between The NeuroMedical Center and Mary Bird Perkins.
Benjamin Boudreaux, chief executive officer of The NeuroMedical Center, said the organizations will be investigating other clinical trial programs, services and technologies.
The NeuroMedical Center and Mary Bird Perkins, along with Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, have established relationships and other initiatives that led to the decision to partner on research, said Todd Stevens, president and chief executive officer of Mary Bird Perkins.
Stevens said that the organizations worked together to bring Gamma Knife treatments to Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center in Baton Rouge several years ago, with more than 725 patients from five states and over 146 cities receiving treatments over five years for 26 different conditions.