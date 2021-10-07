A local business executive and former board member of two feuding organizations is hitting the pause button on any donations to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center unless the hospital system makes major changes.

Richard Lipsey has deep ties in the community as a former board member and chairman of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and its foundation, along with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Lipsey is also a former board member of Our Lady of the Lake.

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center are splitting up after their affiliation agreement negotiations fell through this year. This week Our Lady of the Lake announced it is moving forward on a $100 million new freestanding cancer institute nearby its campus on Essen Lane. Lipsey's family has supported OLOL for decades financially and as volunteers.

"After our support of the new Children’s Hospital and other OLOL entities over the last 75 or so years, my presumption is our family will no longer support the future needs of OLOL unless drastic changes in their culture and leadership are made," said Lipsey, founder of a wholesale firearms business. "It really hurts me to say this."

Lipsey said that his family has no issue with the staff, doctors or nurses at Our Lady of the Lake but that the issue is the parent organization of OLOL was too involved in the negotiations. The new cancer institute would be "overkill" for a community that already has several cancer center providers.

"The Mother superior Board of the Franciscan Ministries has overstepped their boundary and common sense," Lipsey said. "They have now caused irreparable harm to their hospital and our community."

Lipsey's mother Anna was one of the founders of Mary Bird Perkins and served as secretary-treasurer from 1968 until her death in 1985. Lipsey's daughter, Laurie Aronson, serves on the board of directors for Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and his wife Susan has previously served on the board.

At first, Lipsey was disappointed about the falling out saying the organizations were always a "good match" and had a great working relationship that deteriorated over the past year.

OLOL wanted "total control over the revenue and operations", he said. In particular, Lipsey was concerned about whether Mary Bird Perkins would still be able to offer care to patients regardless of their ability to pay for treatments.

"That's not what is in the best interest of patients," he said. "They said you can keep radiation but we're going to take all of the cash cows, that just didn't work."

Lipsey previously praised the move for Mary Bird Perkins to affiliate with OneOncology calling the deal significant and a "visionary development" to improve cancer care in the region.

Next week, board members from Mary Bird and OLOL are expected to meet for lunch in an effort to find common ground. Lipsey is going to push for OLOL to reassess its plans.

"I've got friends on both boards," he said. "Perhaps something could be resolved which would be mutually beneficial. We cannot take our eye off the ball, we need to worry about patient care."

One board member who was on the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation board of directors and is the chairman of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Thomas Adamek, has stepped down from his role at OLOL.

Adamek scolded OLOL for its decision to spend so much money on a new cancer treatment facility when one already exists next door.