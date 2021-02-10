WBRZ has promoted Trey Schmaltz to director of news, overseeing news programming.
He succeeds Lee Polowczuk, who is retiring having served in the job for the past 5½ years after leading the station’s investigative unit and serving as a former TV reporter, anchor and public relations executive through a career in New Orleans, the Carolinas and Florida.
Schmaltz has been with WBRZ since 2010 and served as assistant news director for the past five years, expanding WBRZ newscasts, and previously as a news producer and executive producer. He also worked at TV stations in Monroe and Lafayette, where he attended college. He has a degree in general studies. Schmaltz grew up in Ponchatoula.
Beginning March 1, Ben Lemoine, a former WBRZ reporter, anchor and documentary filmmaker, will join the news team as assistant news director. The Baton Rouge native is a retired sergeant in the Louisiana Army National Guard. He’s worked for TV stations in New Orleans and Arizona.
WBRZ is locally owned and operated by the Manship family and signed on the air 66 years ago. The family also owns Baton Rouge TV station WBTR and KRGV TV in Texas.