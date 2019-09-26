Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group will open a primary care clinic on Government Street by late spring-early summer.
The clinic at 4550 Government St. will be about 4,000 square feet. Plans are to have two health care providers working out of the building.
LaDonna Green, vice president of the OLOL Physician Group, said the providers will help determine staffing and the mix of nurse practitioners, nurses and medical assistants working in the clinic. But she said up to about 10 people will work in the building. The hours for the clinic and the exact name have yet to be determined.
Beyond providing medical care to the entire family, Green said the goal of the clinic is to offer wellness and prevention. “People will have an opportunity to see an Our Lady of the Lake physician on their way home from work or on the way out to work,” she said. The doctors also will be able to make referrals to OLOL specialists.
OLOL has more than 90 clinic sites across the state, including locations in Zachary, New Roads and Port Allen.