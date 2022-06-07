Lake Charles LNG, a liquefied natural gas facility in Calcasieu Parish being transformed into an export terminal, has signed a 25-year deal to supply product to an Asian company.
The facility’s special purchase agreement, or SPA, is with China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co. LTD, a subsidiary of China Gas.
Lake Charles LNG will supply 700,000 million metric tons of LNG annually to China Gas, which distributes natural gas to 30 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China.
The two sides expect the first LNG exports to be sent to China Gas by 2026.
Lake Charles LNG is owned by Energy Transfer LP, a Dallas firm. The company is in the process of changing the complex from an import terminal to an export terminal. A final investment decision on the project is still pending.
In a statement, Energy Transfer LNG President Tom Mason said the contract will boost Lake Charles LNG’s contracted exports to 6 million tons and is an important step towards its goal of reaching a final investment decision later this year.