The Fiery Crab, a Lafayette seafood restaurant, has signed a lease for the old Macaroni Grill/Pelican House building near the intersection of Interstate 10 and College Drive.

The restaurant has a deal to lease the space at 2572 Citiplace Court, said Beau Box, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who has the listing for the building. The building is just under 7,300 square feet.

The high-profile restaurant building has been vacant since March, when Pelican House closed after nearly five years in business.

The Fiery Crab opened earlier this year at 2330 Kaliste Saloom Road. The restaurant specializes in locally sourced seafood, served boiled, fried and grilled.