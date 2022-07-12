First Guaranty Bancshares, the parent company of Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank, has been added to the Russell 2000, an index of smaller cap companies across the United States.
The Russell 2000 is a subset of the Russell 3000, which indexes the 3,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 is a gauge of smaller capitalization companies. The indexes are “reconstituted” annually to reflect the performance of the market.
Both indexes are managed by FTSE Russell, a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary that specializes in analytics, benchmarks and indexes. The indexes are used by companies around the world to make investment decisions.
“This addition is a testament to our continued growth and philosophy of improving every single day,” Alton Lewis, president and CEO of First Guaranty, said in a statement.
First Guaranty has branches in Livingston, Tangipahoa, Jefferson Davis, Calcasieu, Bossier Rapides and Avoyelles parishes, among other locations. It also has branches in Texas.
Its assets were nearly $3 billion as of June, according to federal filings.
Shares of First Guaranty were down 71 cents, or 2.8%, to close Tuesday at $24.61.