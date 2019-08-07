ATT Time Warner Deal
Buy Now

A union contract between AT&T and union members represented by Communications Workers of America slated to expire on Aug. 3 has been extended to Aug 10 as negotiations continue. 

 Steven Senne

A union contract between AT&T and union members represented by Communications Workers of America slated to expire on Aug. 3 was extended to Aug. 10 as negotiations continue.

AT&T Southeast, which includes workers in Louisiana and eight other states, has been negotiating with AT&T since June 24. 

AT&T Southeast members voted in late July in favor of a strike if an agreement isn't reached by the time the contract expires. 

AT&T Southeast has 20,000 workers across Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. 

In early August, AT&T reached agreements with unions that cover the Midwest region with 8,000 employees across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin and another AT&T legacy union that represents 3,000 employees. 

Email Kristen Mosbrucker at kmosbrucker@theadvocate.com.

View comments