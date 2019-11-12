Downtown Development District Commissioners approved a 2020 budget Tuesday.
There were few changes from the 2019 budget. The DDD expects to get $762,590 in revenue from the dedicated downtown property tax, interest and transfers from the city-parish general fund. That's the same amount budgeted for 2019.
The organization plans on spending the same amount in 2020 as the current budget. Salaries and benefits for the five employees again make up the biggest share of the budget, coming in at just over $591,452. The budget is set to go before the Metro Council for final approval before the end of the year.