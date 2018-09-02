BATON ROUGE AREA
Rex Ellison, of Republic Finance in Baton Rouge, has been elected president of the Louisiana Finance Association.
Other board members and their offices are Michael Fontenot, of Lenco Finance in Walker, president-elect; Bob Chedville, of First Consumer Financial in Baton Rouge, vice president; and Kimberly Hallaran, secretary-treasurer and executive director of the association office in Baton Rouge.
Gator Millworks in Denham Springs has promoted Lacey Meier from project estimator to vice president of preconstruction, overseeing and coordinating all estimating and preconstruction efforts at the company.
She has been with the company for more than five years and been involved with projects such as New Orleans East Hospital, Patrick F. Taylor Hall and the IBM mixed-use building in downtown Baton Rouge. She graduated from LSU's School of Architecture.
Terri Nelson has been named community relations marketing coordinator at Lane Home Health, responsible for communication, physician relations and business development.
She is a registered dietitian and nutritionist, with more than 17 years of health care marketing experience. She specialized in metabolic illness, performance nutrition and gut restoration at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. The Morgan City native is an LSU graduate.
Baton Rouge pizzeria chain Rotolo's has named Ryan Brach as chief operating officer to enhance operations as the company continues to expand the chain and its Craft & Crust prototype.
Brach previously held multiple positions at Planet Beach Franchising Corp., then became the co-owner and chief operating officer of Beach Pizza Management LLC. In that position, Brach opened six Rotolo’s restaurants in 44 months, managed more than 150 employees, and became Rotolo’s largest franchisee by unit count and volume. The casual Italian restaurant has more than 30 franchises throughout Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Florida, with others planned.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans has named Maria Huete as director of institutional advancement.
She was director of development and community relations for the Preservation Resource Center of New Orleans and has been a community activist and supporter of Catholic Charities. The New Orleans native holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Loyola University New Orleans.
St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette has named Alanna “Lani” R. Fast as associate administrator, providing oversight and leadership for the hospital and satellite clinic locations serving Chalmette and New Orleans East.
Fast has 13 years of health care experience and worked at Ochsner Health System since 2010, serving as assistant vice president of clinic operations for Ochsner Health System - North Shore, supporting Slidell, Pearl River, Chalmette, Covington; and Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead, Mississippi. Fast, a Louisiana native who grew up in the New Orleans area, received her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s from Southeastern Louisiana University.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Susan Strain, a veterinarian at Claiborne Hill Veterinary Hospital in Abita Springs, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
Other executive committee officers are Andrew R. Johnson IV, an attorney and past chair; Ann Vail, of Louisiana Clean Fuels, vice chair; Carla Buchholz, treasurer; Samantha Bonnette of the Shreveport Memorial Library, secretary; and Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.
New board members are Dawn Cantrell, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana; Tim McIlveene, of CenturyLink; and Tom Easterly, of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips. Returning members are Tricia Farace, of Waste Management; John Gallagher, of the Louisiana Municipal Association; Eligha Guillory, of Pedestal Bank; Courtney Hornsby, of the city of West Monroe; Deborah Juneau, of Kean, Miller LLP; and Ashley Mullens, of the LSU AgCenter.
Advisory board members include Maj. M. Doug Cain, of the Louisiana State Police; Darryl Campbell, of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections; Phyllis Darensbourg, of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources; Jessica DeVille, of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development; Patsy Hebert, of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation; Judd Jeansonne, of Volunteer Louisiana; Jean Kelly, of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality; Venise Ortego, of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries; and founding member Jackie Maginnis.