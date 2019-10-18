Baton Rouge-based Alpha Pump & Equipment Inc. was acquired by a manufacturer and rental equipment competitor in Florida.
Holland Pump, based in West Palm Beach and founded in 1978, bought the local company to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint along the Gulf Coast. It has specialized equipment able to pump chemicals such as hydrochloric acid or benzyne and plans to service more businesses in the petrochemical sector.
Alpha Pump & Equipment was founded in 2003 to supply industrial clients with pumps used for water or petroleum industry purposes, such as wastewater, and was a dealer for Gorman-Rupp primarily. Its offices sit near the intersection of Airline Highway and Opportunity Avenue.
"This transaction will enable us to expand our service offering to construction and municipal markets in Louisiana," said Gene Guidry, owner of Alpha Pump & Equipment.