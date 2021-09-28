Sasol, a chemical giant based in South Africa, has plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% across its U.S. operations and worldwide by 2030, which would include its Lake Charles complex.

The Lake Charles Chemical Complex has nine different units which produces ingredients used in soaps, cosmetics but also polyester fiber for clothes and carpet.

Sasol plans to increase its use of renewable energy, make its operations more energy efficient and explore carbon capture technology at its operations to "decarbonize" its footprint.

At the Lake Charles complex the company looks to buy renewable power nearby and through virtual power purchase agreement contracts by 2026. Sasol is exploring opportunities for expansion as a "sustainability hub" for the business such as new technology for its products.

The company is pitching its alcohols and surfactants to increase the effectiveness of laundry detergent even when washed with cooler water.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"That's a small change that can have significant impact for billions of customers worldwide," said Eric Stouder, senior vice president of Sasol Chemicals America.

Sasol employs 2,000 employees and contractors across its Lake Charles plants.

The expansion will likely be through less expensive projects meant to debottleneck the operation. Debottlenecking squeezes more production out of existing plants and equipment by improving processes or revamping or adding new equipment.