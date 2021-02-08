A rezoning of Cortana Mall to turn the site into a warehouse center for a developer that works closely with Amazon was easily approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission on Monday.

“We think this is going to be a seminal project in Baton Rouge,” said Walter Monsour, a vice president with CSRS, the engineering firm representing Seefried Industrial Properties. “This fits the timeline we need.”

Monsour, who served as chief administrative officer for former Mayor-Presidents Pat Screen and Kip Holden, was the only person to speak at the special meeting. Commissioners approved without discussion the rezoning, which turns the Cortana site into an employment center and allows for commercial warehousing.

Seefried wants to demolish Cortana and replace it with a five-level warehouse and office, which would have 2.9 million square feet of space. Documents filed with the Planning Commission call for 1,251 parking spots at the site, an indication of how many employees might work at the facility.

The Atlanta-based company works closely with Amazon. In April it handled the purchase of a 34.3-acre site on Bethany Church’s Industriplex campus. That property is now home for Amazon’s South Baton Rouge Distribution Center, a 111,918-square-foot facility. In November, the company bought a 63.3-acre site off La. 415 in Port Allen and filed documents with the West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office outlining a lease agreement with Amazon.

Amazon is currently building a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center near Carencro, at the former Evangeline Downs site. That fulfillment center is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment.

Based on the size of the proposed Cortana facility, Marc Wulfraat, a logistics expert who tracks Amazon, said it will handle small, sortable products, less than 18 inches in size. Amazon typically pairs fulfillment centers that carry sortable products with those that handle larger items, he said.

+3 Amazon closes deal on 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Carencro Amazon has closed on the deal to buy land at the former Evangeline Downs racetrack site for a 900,000-square-foot fulfillment center, a source…

Cortana opened in August 1976 and was the place to shop in Baton Rouge until the Mall of Louisiana, which opened in 1997, eventually wrested away the title.

About five years ago, the mall's anchor tenants began to close. Macy's shut down in early 2016. Sears and J.C. Penney left in spring 2017. All three of the chains were under financial pressure, and the Cortana stores were among scores that were identified nationally for closure to reduce costs. Virginia College, a non-retail occupant of a former department store space, closed at the end of 2018.

The mall has been largely shut down since 2019. A Dillard’s clearance center is the only anchor property still operating and it is set to close in April.

The Metro Council is set to vote on the Cortana rezoning on Feb. 24. The planning commission will meet on Feb. 22 to approve the site plan that Seefried has submitted for Cortana.