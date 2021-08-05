Billboard advertising revenue has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels for Baton Rouge-based Lamar Advertising Co., with drive-by advertisements along roadways nationwide surpassing even 2019 sales for the second quarter and boosting its profit.
Lamar did not parse out revenue stemming from billboards alone for the April-June quarter, but said businesses are "scrambling" to get in front of customers for a slice of the economic recovery from the COVID-related shutdowns of a year ago. Lamar has 352,000 printed and digital billboard displays across North America along roadways and inside airports.
The company's leadership also noted Thursday that billboard demand remained steady through July, topping 2019 sales, and upped its earnings guidance for the rest of the year though its keeping tabs on the latest coronavirus surge.
“Our billboard bookings in July were about $10 million higher in July 2021 than in July 2019. The bulk of that increase occurred in the second half of July. So business remains solid," Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising, said during a Thursday conference call with investors. “The delta variant is out there, and we’re keeping a close eye on it. So far we have not seen an impact on our customers activities with us,” he said.
As for the types of business customers buying up advertisement space, the company saw most growth in insurance, real estate, (casino) gambling and services, while amusement, entertainment and sports "have a long way to go to go back to pre-pandemic levels."
Overall sales during second quarter ended June 30 were better than "internal expectations," Reilly said.
Lamar generated net revenue of $445.1 million, up from $347.7 million in second-quarter 2020. The company has nearly hit its pre-pandemic net revenue milestone; it was $448.7 million during second quarter 2019.
Lamar's profit hit $119.6 million during second quarter, up from $31.4 million during the same time in 2020. The company's profits were $118.4 million during second-quarter 2019, another metric where it has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
That comes out to $1.18 cents per share, compared to 31 cents per share one year ago and $1.18 cents per share in 2019.
The company expects adjusted funds from operations per share for 2021 to range between $6.10 and $6.30.
Adjusted funds from operations during second quarter was $177.8 million, compared to $96.1 million one year ago. During the same time in 2019, the company's adjusted funds from operations was $154.1 million. Lamar operates as a real estate investment trust. Adjusted funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
Lamar also recently acquired a minority stake of $30 million in Vistar Media, a digital advertising business, in exchange for a seat on its board of directors and access to new technology.