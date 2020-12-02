Las Vegas casino giant Caesars Entertainment said it has reached an agreement to sell the Belle of Baton Rouge riverboat casino to CQ Holding Company Inc., based in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Financial details of the sale were not released. The transaction is set to close in mid-2021 and is subject to regulatory approval.
CQ Holdings has two Midwest riverboat casinos: DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa.
The Belle of Baton Rouge is the oldest casino in the market, opening on September 30, 1994. Revenues at the downtown property have lagged far behind the city’s other two casinos: Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge and L’Auberge Baton Rouge. According to figures from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the Belle brought in $20.7 million in adjusted gross revenues, compared to $43.1 million for Hollywood and $123.5 million for L’Auberge.
There had been speculation the Belle would change hands after Eldorado Resorts completed its $17 billion merger with Caesars Entertainment in July. Eldorado took over the Belle when it acquired Tropicana Entertainment in 2018. Analysts said the company could use the Caesars deal to prune off some of its less desirable properties and concentrate on resorts such as Harrah’s New Orleans, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Caesars Atlantic City.
Matt Roob, senior vice president of analysis for Spectrum Gaming Group, which analyzed the state’s casino market for Louisiana Economic Development, said getting new owners might be a good thing for the Belle of Baton Rouge. “This moves the property into a portfolio where they take on more prominence,” he said. “Caesars’ top concern is not going to be the Belle of Baton Rouge. But now, maybe the Belle moves up on the list.”
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. will continue to own the Belle’s real estate. GLPI owns and operates Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge as well as the land L’Auberge Baton Rouge sits on.