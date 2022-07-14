Allied Power, a power plant service provider and a subsidiary of Bernhard Capital Partners, has acquired Radiation Safety and Control Services, a New Hampshire company that provides project management and technical services to nuclear power facilities.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Allied Power officials said the deal will expand the company’s nuclear service offerings at a time of growing demand for nuclear plant decommissioning and radiation monitoring services.
"RSCS's proprietary products and best-in-class monitoring and technician services will enable us to capitalize on new contract opportunities, enhance the on-site and supportive offerings we provide to our nuclear facility clients and maximize significant tailwinds in the decommissioning space,” Allied Power CEO Ron McCall said in a statement.
Bernhard Capital Partners, the private equity firm formed by former Shaw leader Jim Bernhard in 2013, acquired Baton Rouge-based Allied Power in 2020.