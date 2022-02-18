The deadline is approaching to register for the TEC Next conference, which will be held Thursday and Friday in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
The conference, presented by ExxonMobil, highlights what’s next for the technology and energy industries as they create new, collaborative solutions for smart manufacturing.
Officials from IBM, ExxonMobil, Honeywell and Data Gumbo will serve as keynote presenters, discussing topics such as AI, global emergency preparedness, reducing supply chain expenses and autonomous operation.
The event is organized by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. Registration for the event is $200. More information, along with registration, and sponsorship opportunities can be found at tec-next.org.