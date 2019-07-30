Capital One, the second-largest bank operating in Louisiana by deposits, says 77,000 individuals in the U.S. had bank information compromised after discovering that a cyber criminal stole personal information of 100 million credit card applicants.

In some cases, the information stolen from credit card applicants was linked to Capital One bank accounts.

It was not immediately clear how many customers in Louisiana were affected. The McLean, Virginia-based bank holds roughly $17 billion in deposits of banking customers across the state, ranking it second in Louisiana as of June 2018. Of that, about $3.4 billion in deposits are in the Baton Rouge metro area, ranking second in the market; $8.9 billion in the New Orleans area, the largest bank there; and $744 million in Lafayette, fifth-largest there. The bank has 123 branches across the state.

Capital One did not respond immediately to requests for comment about the potential impact in Louisiana.

The company has said it believes it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud, but the investigation is ongoing.

The company discovered the security breach on July 19 and notified authorities of the incident. The data breach involves about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada.

The bank said the bulk of the hacked data consisted of information supplied by consumers and small businesses who applied for credit cards between 2005 and early 2019.

In addition to data such as phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and self-reported income, the hacker was also able to access credit scores, credit limits and balances, as well as fragments of transaction information from a total of 23 days in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Most of the data related to credit card applications, some of which included Social Security numbers of individuals, according to the FBI complaint. Capital One told the FBI that the data compromised included 120,000 Social Security numbers.

Paige A. Thompson, who uses the online handle "erratic" — was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson made an initial appearance in court and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday.

Federal agents began tracking Thompson online after being notified by Capital One of a possible breach in July.

The bank is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection for individuals affected. It is expected to notify customers whose personal information was exposed.

The hack is among the largest security breaches of a major U.S. financial institution on record.

In 2017, a data breach at Equifax, one of the major credit reporting companies, exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information of roughly half of the U.S. population.

Last week, Equifax agreed to pay at least $700 million to settle lawsuits over the breach in a settlement with federal authorities and states. The agreement includes up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers.

Louisiana's attorney general joined other states after the Equifax breach in 2017 and was recently awarded $3 million from Equifax for the state's consumer protection division.

The Louisiana attorney general's office said it plans to investigate the Capital One breach.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which is the regulatory agency that oversees federally chartered banks, declined to comment about the breach and whether the bank is facing civil penalties.

