A new wingery and wine bar called Just Wingin It is opening on Old Jefferson Highway in south Baton Rouge next week.
Kenny Carr, owner of KC's Grill in Prairieville and Baton Rouge, is opening the new restaurant and sports bar, which is located at 18181 Old Jefferson Highway, at the corner of Hoo Shoo Too Road.
The restaurant will offer wings, burgers, salads, cheese and charcuterie boards and an "extensive" wine list.
"I live in the area and knew that locals were in need of a unique sports bar and restaurant concept closer to home that offers quality food and drinks in a fun, casual and family-friendly environment," Carr said in a news release.
Just Wingin It will open Monday, Sept. 24, and hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.